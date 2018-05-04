Image copyright PA

Longstanding mortgage borrowers who are unable to switch to a better deal, dubbed "mortgage prisoners", should be given more help, the UK's financial regulator has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also wants it to be easier for people to find the best mortgage, as about 30% fail to find the cheapest deal.

However, it said competition in the market worked well for many people.

The FCA's comments came in an interim report into the mortgage market.

Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: "For many the market is working well with high levels of consumer engagement.

"However, we believe that things could work better with more innovative tools to help consumers.

"There are also a number of long-standing borrowers that have kept up-to-date with their mortgage repayments but are unable to get a new mortgage deal; we want to explore ways that we, and the industry, can help them."

Some mortgage holders found themselves trapped in their current deal when stricter affordability checks on mortgage applications were brought in during 2014.

These "mortgage prisoners" were unable to move to a better deal when their existing mortgages switched back to the more expensive standard variable rate, even if they could meet the payments.

The FCA said it intended to explore options to help these customers, "for example an industry-wide agreement to approve applications for a new mortgage deal from existing customers whose most recent mortgage was taken out before the financial crisis and who are up-to-date with payments".