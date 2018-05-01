Solid iPhone sales boost Apple revenues

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Apple chief executive Tim Cook and iPhone X buyer David Casarez in Palo Alto last November

Apple plans to double its share buyback scheme to $100bn (£73bn) as solid iPhone sales helped revenues rise 16% to just over $61bn.

The company said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the three months to March - only a touch below expectations, despite waning global demand for smartphones.

Revenues at Apple's services business that includes Apple Music and the App Store jumped almost a third to $9.1bn.

Shares rose 3% in afterhours trading.

Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight, said the services growth was "particularly impressive". He also pointed out that the iPhone X was the best-selling model in every week of the quarter - despite costing almost $1,000 or £1,000.

Some analysts had questioned whether demand for the top-of-the-range smartphone would hold up after the initial rush.

Overall Apple reported a 3% rise in the number of phones sold, while revenue from phones jumped 14%, reflecting more expensive models.

However, average selling prices came in at $728, below analyst expectations of $742.

Chief financial officer Luca Maestri blamed the decline on clearing stocks of older models.

Apple's revenues were boosted by strong sales in Japan and the greater China market, helping Apple post a record for the March quarter. It follows the Christmas rush and is traditionally one of the company's weaker periods.

The company bought shares worth $23.5bn in the three months to March.

The plan to buy back even more stock comes after the US changed its tax laws last year to encourage companies to return cash piles to America.

Apple also said it would increase the quarterly dividend by 16%.

The next generation of software for the iPhone, iPad and other product lines will be shown off at its annual developer conference, WWDC, next month.