Sainsbury's and Asda in merger talks
- 28 April 2018
British supermarket chains Sainsbury's and Asda are in merger talks - although both brands are expected to be retained.
Talks between the two chains - the second and third largest supermarkets in the UK - are at a reasonably advanced stage, BBC business editor Simon Jack confirmed.
The combined group would comprise 2,800 stores and would represent around 30% of the UK grocery market - similar to that of market leader Tesco.