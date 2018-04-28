Business

Sainsbury's and Asda in merger talks

  • 28 April 2018
Breaking News image

British supermarket chains Sainsbury's and Asda are in merger talks - although both brands are expected to be retained.

Talks between the two chains - the second and third largest supermarkets in the UK - are at a reasonably advanced stage, BBC business editor Simon Jack confirmed.

The combined group would comprise 2,800 stores and would represent around 30% of the UK grocery market - similar to that of market leader Tesco.

Related Topics