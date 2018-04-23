Google owner Alphabet sees profits soar

Image copyright Getty Images

Profits at Google-owner Alphabet jumped almost 73% in the first three months of the year, as revenues from internet advertising soared.

First-quarter net income rose to $9.4bn (£6.7bn) from $5.4bn a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 26% to $31.2bn from $24.8bn.

"Our ongoing strong revenue growth reflects our momentum globally," said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer at Alphabet and Google.