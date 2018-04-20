Trump targets Opec over high oil prices

Image copyright AFP

Donald Trump has criticised the Opec oil producers' group, saying crude prices are "artificially very high".

In a tweet, the US President said this was "no good" and "would not be accepted".

Oil prices have been rising over the past few months and on Thursday hit their highest levels since November 2014.

Opec and some other oil producing countries have been curbing production in an attempt to push up prices.

The curbs began at the start of 2017 and are currently set to expire at the end of 2018.

In his tweet, Mr Trump said: "Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"