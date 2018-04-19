Image copyright Reuters

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical is in talks with Shire after making a £43bn bid for the London-listed rare diseases drug maker.

Shire's board rejected the cash and stock offer of £46.50 a share that was made on 12 April.

However, Takeda said that discussions between the two firms about a potential offer were continuing.

Shire confirmed it had opened talks with Takeda to determine if it could make a higher offfer.

Shares in Shire rose 4% to £39.15, having risen from about £31 a share a month ago amid takeover speculation.

Late last month Takeda said it was considering making an offer for Shire.

The Japanese firm said it was interested in a takeover to strengthen its cancer, stomach and brain drug portfolio.