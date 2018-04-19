Image copyright Reuters

Debenhams has reported another slide in profits and sales after freezing weather in late February temporarily closed 100 stores in the UK.

The struggling department store chain said like-for-like sales fell by 2.2% in the 26 weeks to 3 March amid a "challenging" UK market.

Debenhams said the cold weather reduced sales by about 1% in the period.

Chief executive Sergio Bucher said it had "not been an easy first half", as pre-tax profit plunged 84% to £13.5m.

He said the retailer was concentrating on its Debenhams Redesigned strategy, which aimed to mitigate difficult trading conditions.

In February, Debenhams said it planned to cut 320 store management jobs in an attempt to cut costs after disappointing Christmas trading resulted in a profit warning.

The company said on Thursday that profits for the full year would be at the lower end of brokers' forecasts of £50m to £61m, compared with £95.2m for the previous year.

Debenhams was also hit by the resignation of chief financial officer Matt Smith, who is leaving to join smaller rival Selfridges.

Mr Bucher said sales of beauty products and food had risen, while it had maintained its market share for clothing in a weak market.

The four food outlets at its new Stevenage store, including a Nando's, had exceeded expectations, he said, and accounted for almost a third of sales at that location.