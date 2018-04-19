Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wynn Resorts owns and operates several casino complexes including Wynn Macau, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace Cotai

Casino operator Wynn Resorts has added three women to its board, amid allegations of sexual misconduct by its former chief executive Steve Wynn.

The company said the appointments were a "first step" in efforts to refresh and diversify its board.

Shareholders are currently suing Wynn's board over claims it knew of the allegations against Mr Wynn for years and failed to investigate.

Mr Wynn has denied any wrongdoing and called the allegations "preposterous".

Wynn Resorts said Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb had been appointed as independent directors, effective immediately, bringing its board numbers to 11.

"The Wynn Resorts board now comprises 36% women, bringing Wynn into the top 40 S&P 500 companies in terms of female board representation," the company said in a statement.

Ms Myers was the first woman to serve as the White House press secretary, a position she held during President Clinton's first term and is now an executive at Warner Bros.

Ms Webb's background includes some 20 years as a senior executive at The Walt Disney Company, while Betsy Atkins is an expert in corporate governance.

"To be clear, this is the first step in our effort to refresh the board," said chairman D Boone Wayson. "We intend to add additional new directors in the coming months."

Mr Wynn resigned as head of the firm he co-founded in February after a Wall Street Journal report alleged that the 76-year-old billionaire harassed massage therapists and forced one staff member to have sex with him.

Since his resignation, all his stock in the firm has been sold and he has been removed from all company operations.

He is one of the biggest names in the business world to quit over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wynn's board has launched an internal investigation into any awareness of the allegations and its response to the allegations regarding its former head.

Wynn Resorts owns and operates several casino complexes including Wynn Macau, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace Cotai.