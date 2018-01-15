Taking the Temperature
Climate change risk to historic sites
Landmark Scottish castles and chapels are among buildings at "very high risk" from natural hazards.
- 15 January 2018
Climate change will destroy us, says Fiji
After a deadly cyclone, Fiji's PM says global warming is bringing "almost constant" extreme weather.
- 3 April 2018
Video 2:05
Climate change in global spotlight
- 22 September 2014
Climate report 'incorrect' on investment
- 15 February 2018
Shipping faces demands to cut CO2
- 31 March 2018
Call to clean up shipping carbon emissions
- 9 April 2018
'Worst to come' for diesel cars
- 9 January 2018
New electric motor factory opens
- 1 February 2018
