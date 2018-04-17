Lloyds Bank to close 49 branches
- 17 April 2018
Lloyds Banking Group has announced that 49 branches will be closed.
Those closures, along with reorganisation elsewhere at the bank, will affect 1,230 jobs.
Lloyds says it is creating 925 jobs and existing staff will be redeployed "wherever possible".
The bank says that all the branches earmarked for closure have a Post Office "within short walking distance", where banking services will be available.