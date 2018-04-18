Image copyright WHITBREAD

The UK's biggest coffee chain Costa Coffee has said it will recycle as many disposable cups as it sells by 2020 in a bid to reduce landfill waste.

Under the scheme 500m coffee cups a year would be recycled, including some sold by rivals, it said.

It will encourage waste collection firms to collect the cups by paying them a supplement of £75 per tonne.

About 2.5bn disposable coffee cups are thrown away each year in the UK, and almost all - 99.75% - are not recycled.

They have a mixture of paper and plastic in their inner lining - designed to make them both heat and leakproof.

Environmental campaigners have welcomed Costa's move.

Costa said "misconceptions" had arisen about whether a coffee cup could be recycled because of the plastic layer which had "previously been considered difficult to separate".

'Financially attractive'

However, the chain which has more than 2,380 branches in the UK, said: "The actual issue lies in collecting the cups once they have been disposed of correctly."

Costa and other coffee chains do have recycling collection points for cups in their branches, but most takeaway coffees are consumed elsewhere, including in offices and on the street.

Under its new scheme Costa will pay a supplement of £75 to the waste collectors for every tonne of cups collected.

As a result the companies will get on average £125 for every tonne of cups they collect, up from £50 - a 150% increase. However, £5 per tonne will go to a firm that will check the scheme is running as it should.

The idea is to make it "commercially and financially attractive" for waste collectors to put in place infrastructure to handle the cups - from installing collection points in offices and elsewhere, to sorting them and taking them to recycling plants.

Five waste collection firms have been involved in developing the new scheme, Veolia, Biffa, Suez, Grundon and First Mile.

Grundon's sales and marketing director Bradley Smith said Costa was helping to create the right conditions where paper cups could become a valuable recycled material.

"This provides increased stability and confidence in the market, which will help waste management companies like Grundon to extend paper cup recycling services to more customers," he added.

Welcoming the announcement, Gavin Ellis, co-founder of environmental charity Hubbub, said there had been a significant increase in the UK's recycling facilities over recent months, and "the biggest challenge now is to make sure the used cups are collected and make it to the recycling plants".