WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell steps down

The chief executive of the world's largest advertising agency, WPP, is stepping down with immediate effect.

Sir Martin Sorrell has been at the helm of the company for 33 years since taking control in 1986.

The chairman of WPP, Roberto Quarta, will oversee the agency until a new CEO is appointed.

Sir Martin said his position at WPP had been a passion for so long but it was in "the best interests of the business" for him to resign.