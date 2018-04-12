Business

Is your Carpetright store closing?

  • 12 April 2018

A full list of the stores Carpetright plans to close:

Ayr

Ballymena

Bangor (County Down)

Barnsley

Beckton

Belfast - Newtownabbey

Bicester

Birmingham Stechford

Blackwood

Bodmin

Borehamwood

Burgess Hill

Burnley

Bury

Caerphilly

Catford

Coleraine

Dudley

East Grinstead

Edinburgh - Leith

Exeter

Exmouth

Falkirk

Folkestone

Fraserburgh

Glasgow - Great Western Road

Glasgow - Parkhead Forge

Gloucester

Great Yarmouth

Greenock

Guildford

Hamilton - Carpetright

Hamilton - Sleepright

Harrogate

Hayes

Hitchin

Honiton

Huddersfield

Inverness - Merkinch

Kidderminster

Kings Lynn

Launceston

Leeds - Birstall

Leeds - Hunslet

Lewes

Lichfield

Lincoln

Livingston

Llanelli

Londonderry

Luton

Maidenhead

Neath

Oldham

Putney

Reading - Oxford Road

Redhill

Renfrew

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Sheffield - Meadowhall

South Shields

St Austell

St Helens

Stafford

Stanmore

Stratford-upon-Avon

Streatham Common

Strood

Sunderland - Castletown

Telford

Thanet

Thornton Heath - Carpetright & Sleepright

Tiverton

Wakefield - Cathedral

Wakefield - Westgate (Storeys)

Walsall

Warminster

Wigan - Robin Park

Wishaw

York - Foss Island

