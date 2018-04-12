Mothercare sales fall despite online cheer

Image copyright PA

Sales in baby goods retailer Mothercare have fallen, but online traffic is up.

The retailer reported like-for-like sales fell 2.8% in the last 12 weeks owing to decreased consumer footfall.

But internet sales were up 2.1%, with purchases from its own website up 7.2%.

"The UK retail trading environment remained relatively muted in the quarter, with a continuing trend of lower footfall in stores," Mothercare chief executive David Wood said in a statement.

"In this competitive climate, promotional activity has been necessary to stimulate customer demand," Mr Wood added.