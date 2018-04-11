Image copyright PA

UK manufacturing output unexpectedly fell 0.2% in February - the first decline in almost a year and down from revised growth of zero for January.

Economists had forecast a 0.2% increase in industrial and manufacturing output in February.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said output was hit by falls in electrical appliance manufacturing and oil refining.

Output from manufacturing was up 2.5% year-on-year.

Economists had expected it to be 3.3% higher.

The monthly decline in manufacturing output was the first since March 2017.