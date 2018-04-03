Murdoch proposes Sky News sale to Disney

Image copyright Sky

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has said it would sell off Sky News to Disney or ring-fence it to try to allay regulatory concerns over its proposed acquisition of Sky.

Fox wants to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own.

But it faces regulatory problems after the Competition and Markets Authority found the £11.7bn deal was not in the public interest.

Fox had already pledged to ensure the independence of Sky News.

The Murdoch family's news outlets are currently consumed by nearly a third of the UK's population across TV, radio, online and newspapers.

Ring-fencing

Under the new proposed deal, the news channel would become a distinct company within Sky, run by the head of Sky News.

Funding for Sky News would also be guaranteed for 15 years.

The executive chairmen of Sky, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, and the chief executive, Chase Carey, would not try to influence editorial decisions made by the head of Sky News, according to a statement by 21st Century Fox.