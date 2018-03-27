Image copyright GKN

Business Secretary Greg Clark has written to Melrose seeking assurances from the takeover specialist over its proposed takeover of GKN.

Mr Clark sought "binding" commitments over GKN's workforce, research and development, and pension schemes.

He also raised concerns over national security given GKN's role in supplying the UK armed forces.

In response, Melrose set out a number of pledges, including not selling GKN's Aerospace Division for five years.

It also said that for five years it would maintain GKN's UK listing, maintain its UK headquarters, and ensure research and development (R&D) spending remained at least 2.2% of sales.

GKN makes parts for planemakers Airbus and Boeing, as well as parts for Volkswagen and Ford cars.

It is one of the UK's largest industrial firms, employing more than 59,000 people globally - 6,000 of them in the UK.

Melrose specialises in buying up industrial companies it believes are undervalued and restructuring them before selling them on.