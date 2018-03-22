Image copyright Getty Images

Retail sales picked up in February after growing by 0.8% compared with January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Growth, which beat analysts' forecasts for a 0.4% rise, was driven by petrol, supermarkets and online shopping.

ONS senior statistician, Rhian Murphy, said: "Store prices continue to rise across all store types, but at a lower rate than the previous month."

Inflation slowed to a seven month low of 2.7% in February.