Facebook shares slip as scrutiny continues

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Facebook is under scrutiny

Facebook shares continued to slide on Tuesday, amid ongoing furore concerning the use of data collected by the social network.

The firm's stock fell more than 5% in mid-day trading in New York, following a steep decline a day earlier.

The concerns infected fellow social media company Twitter, which was down more than 9%.

Investors are reacting to calls for tighter regulation of tech firms from politicians in the US, UK and Europe.

Facebook is under fire after reports detailing how Cambridge Analytica, which worked with US President Donald Trump on the campaign, acquired and used Facebook's customer information.

The company is accused of failing to properly inform users that their profile information may have been obtained and kept by Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.

On Friday, Facebook suspended the consulting firm, saying it had acquired data from a researcher who violated the firm's policies.

Cambridge Analytica "strongly denies" the allegations levelled against it.

Amid the backlash, calls for users to delete Facebook have gained attention.

On Tuesday, US media reported that the Federal Trade Commission, a US regulator, is looking into Facebook's use of personal data.

Months of pressure

The scrutiny of Facebook comes after several months of mounting pressure, following allegations that Russia used the social networks to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The firm earlier announced changes to its news feed after the criticism and warned investors that the tweaks might hurt profits in the short-run.

But Mr Zuckerberg told financial analysts last month that the change was important to the firm's long-term prospects, noting the ongoing debate about the utility of social media sites.

Tuesday's decline came after Facebook shares fell almost 7% on Monday. The firm's share price is now trading around $164, similar to September levels.