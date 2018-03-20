Image copyright Sumup

The Church of England is offering its members a faster way to pay - through contactless transactions or Apple and Google Pay.

Over 16,000 churches will be able to offer the service for events including weddings, christenings, and fetes.

The Church said it should appeal to younger people in the congregation, many of whom no longer carry cash.

Donations to the collection plate will not be included for the moment, as they are still being trialled.

It is hoped to introduce such payments later in the year.

One problem is that traditional ways of taking the collection - by passing round a plate or bag - are thought to be quicker than new technology.

A church spokesperson said that people fishing around for a card could slow the process down.

It follows a trial of contactless payments in around 40 churches last summer.

"We want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship," said John Preston, national stewardship officer of the Church of England.

"Installing this technology does mean that one-off fees can be done via card, as can making one-off donations."