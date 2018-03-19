Image copyright PA

The maximum stake for fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT) should be cut to £30 or less, the UK's Gambling Commission has recommended.

It comes after consultation on FOBTs for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The DCMS wants "to reduce the risks that consumers, especially those that are vulnerable, face from gambling".

It says the maximum stake on "slots games", which are like traditional fruit machine games, should be £2.

The commission's report said the £30 limit for roulette type games had been recommended, because any limit above this would have "a significant effect on the potential for players to lose large amounts of money in a short space of time".

The government now has to decide whether to accept the commission's advice on the stake limit, or decide to impose a lower figure.

Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McArthur said: "We've put consumers at the heart of our advice - advice which is based on the best available evidence and is focused on reducing the risk of gambling-related harm.

"In our judgment, a stake cut for Fixed Odds Betting Terminals alone doesn't go far enough to protect vulnerable people.

"That is why we have recommended a stake cut plus a comprehensive package of other measures to protect consumers. We have proposed actions that will tackle both the risk of harm and provide solutions that are sustainable in the longer term."

These include working with the gambling industry and others on steps to make limit-setting more effective - this could include ending sessions when consumers reach time and money limits.

FOBT machines generated more than £1.8bn in tax revenue last year.