A star banker at Coutts, the private bank used by the Queen, is at the centre of a series of complaints about sexual harassment.

Harry Keogh was accused of lewd comments, heavy drinking and unwanted physical contact.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, following an internal investigation, the chief executive recommended that he leave the bank.

Although he received a final written warning, Mr Keogh is still at Coutts.

A Coutts spokesperson said: "When allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made in relation to a particular team within the bank in 2015, an investigation was conducted into those concerns.

"The investigation found that within that team, standards had fallen below what we regarded as acceptable. Decisive disciplinary action was taken as a result. "

According to the WSJ, a senior Coutts banker, Gayle Schumacher, carried out the investigation of Mr Keogh's team and was "shocked" by what she discovered.

The WSJ said that some women had said they would rather resign than have to work with Mr Keogh.

Coutts, founded in the seventeenth century, is owned by RBS which itself is still 71% owned by the government after being bailed out during the financial crisis.

RBS has itself been accused of "pervading sexism". Jayne-Anne Gadhia, a former RBS executive and now chief executive of UK lender Virgin Money, told a Treasury Committee there had been a "very male culture" at RBS which was "win-lose".

She said: "Undoubtedly there was a pervading sexism where I remember a very senior woman being very upset one day telling me that she was expected to sleep with her boss."

RBS was approached for comment at the time.