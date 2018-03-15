Image copyright Getty Images

Amazon Japan said its offices have been raided by the country's fair trade regulator on suspicion of anti-trust violations.

The online retailer is suspected of asking suppliers to shoulder costs incurred for selling their products at a discount, according to media reports.

The firm said it is cooperating with the investigation by Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JTFC), Reuters reported.

JTFC declined to provide more details on the case when contacted by the BBC.

It's not the first time Amazon Japan has been raided by authorities.

In 2015 Japanese police raided its Tokyo offices.

That raid was part of an operation against people believed to be selling books featuring abuse images via Amazon's Japanese store.