All Toys R Us stores expected to close
- 14 March 2018
All Toys R Us stores in the UK are expected to close in the next six weeks following the chain's collapse into administration.
The BBC understands that attempts to find a buyer for the US retailer's 100 stores in the UK have failed.
Twenty five stores have either closed in recent days or are due to shut by Thursday.
It is thought that the closures will result in more than 3,000 redundancies.