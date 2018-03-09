Image copyright IoD

The chairwoman of the Institute of Directors (IoD), Lady Barbara Judge, has been suspended after allegations of racist, sexist and bullying behaviour.

The business body said this was "pending further investigation". Lady Judge is contesting the allegations.

The IoD met on Thursday to discuss the contents of a report it commissioned into her alleged behaviour.

Lady Judge reportedly made derogatory comments such as "blacks can get aggressive".

Lady Judge allegedly told the IoD's director general that "the problem is we have one black and one pregnant woman [on the IoD secretariat] and that is the worst combination we could possibly have".

Caroline Prosser, an employment lawyer from Hill Dickinson, started to gather evidence for the IoD report on the 5 December 2017.

Ms Prosser spoke to 14 complainants, who made 41 allegations.

The IoD said on Friday: "The council took the decision, having received the Hill Dickinson executive summary, to suspend the IoD chair pending further investigation into the matters raised and the process."