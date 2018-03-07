Image copyright Rolls-Royce

Rolls Royce swung back into profit in 2017 amid an ongoing restructuring drive at the engine maker.

It comes after the firm posted the biggest loss in its history in 2016 due to settling corruption cases and currency hedges going wrong.

In the year to 31 December 2017 profit before tax jumped to £4.9bn - up from a loss of £4.6bn the year before. Revenue climbed 9% to £16.3bn.

Chief executive Warren East said the firm was making "good progress".

Profits were boosted by the delivery of more aero-engines and by its power systems unit which makes large diesel engines.

However, the the firm said its 2018 figures could be impacted by the rising costs of carrying out repairs on its Trent 1000 engines.