SFO seeks retrial of former Tesco bosses

Former Tesco executives Chris Bush (left), John Scouler (centre) and Carl Rogberg (right)

The Serious Fraud Office will seek a retrial of three former Tesco executives accused of fraud and false accounting.

The original trial was halted at the start of February after Carl Rogberg, Tesco's former UK finance chief, suffered a heart attack.

Mr Rogberg, Chris Bush, Tesco's former UK head, and former commercial food director John Scouler deny the charges.

The case relates to a £246m accounting scandal at the supermarket chain.

The three men are accused of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting between February and September 2014.

Mr Rogberg's lawyer Neil O'May said that his client "is extremely disappointed by this decision".

Mr O'May said: "He had wanted the previous jury to be able to reach its verdict and was shocked when that trial was abandoned. Mr Rogberg will now continue to fight these allegations to prove his innocence."

He added that Mr Rogberg is recovering at home following quadruple heart bypass surgery.

Tesco declined to comment.