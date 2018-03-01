Annual house price growth slowed in February, Nationwide says
Annual house price growth slowed in the UK last month, according to the Nationwide building society.
Prices grew at an annual rate of 2.2% in February, the lender said, down from January's figure of 3.2%.
The drop in the annual rate came as house prices fell by 0.3% in February compared with the month before.
Nationwide said the slowdown in the annual rate was consistent with signs of softening in the household sector in recent months.
"Retail sales were relatively soft over the Christmas period and at the start of the new year, as were key measures of consumer confidence, as the squeeze on household incomes continued to take its toll," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.
"Similarly, mortgage approvals declined to their weakest level for three years in December, at just 61,000.
"Surveyors report that new buyer enquiries have remained soft in recent months," he added.
Where can you afford to live? Try our housing calculator to see where you could rent or buy
This interactive content requires an internet connection and a modern browser.
View affordability data by UK region
Your results
Search the UK for more details about a local area
You have a big enough deposit and your monthly payments are high enough. The prices are based on the local market. If there are 100 properties of the right size in an area and they are placed in price order with the cheapest first, the “low-end” of the market will be the 25th property, "mid-priced" is the 50th and "high-end” will be the 75th.