The United Nations has pledged to increase "substantially" the share of renewable energy in the global mix by 2030.

While all types of power can be intermittent, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar tend to provide a more variable supply, so we need to find new ways of storing energy.

What will the most effective technology be? Using electric car batteries and re-expanding extremely cold air are just two ideas companies are exploring.

