A number of US companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) as consumers urge a boycott of firms linked to the politically powerful gun lobby.

The firms included car rental giant Enterprise Holdings, which had offered discounts for NRA members.

The moves follow NRA leader Wayne LaPierre's speech defending gun rights.

They were the NRA's first public comments since a deadly school shooting in Florida.

Mr LaPierre said "opportunists" were using the 14 February tragedy to expand gun control and abolish US gun rights.

Enterprise announced the move on Twitter in response to tweets from consumers targeting the company using the hashtag #BoycottNRA.

The company, which owns the rental car brands Alamo, Enterprise and National, said the discounts offered to NRA members would end on 26 March. The firm declined to say why it had taken such a step.

"We don't sponsor, endorse or take a political stance on any organizations," the company wrote on Twitter.

"We regularly review our discount offers and decide which ones continue to make sense for our business."

We don't sponsor, endorse or take a political stance on any organizations. We regularly review our discount offers and decide which ones continue to make sense for our business. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

The family-owned First National Bank of Omaha also said it would not renew NRA-branded credit cards, citing "customer feedback".

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

Activists are urging action against additional companies with ties to the organisation, including FedEx and Vista Outdoor, which owns gun-related companies in addition to brands such as outdoor equipment firm CamelBak.

Other firms distanced themselves from the organisation amid the outcry.

Insurance firm Chubb said it had stopped underwriting an NRA-branded insurance policy a few months ago.

The NRA, which claims five million members, did not respond to a request for comment.

The organisation promotes a range of benefits for members, including partnerships for items such as MetLife insurance, identity theft protection from LifeLock and deals with rental car firms including Hertz, Avis and Budget.

Prior campaigns aimed at the organisation have had limited results and some people took to Twitter in opposition to the boycott.

But American businesses have come under increasing pressure by political activists in recent years, targeting them on issues such as LGBTQ rights, as well as ties to President Donald Trump.

Some executives serving on presidential councils, including the former chief executive of Uber, have resigned from the organisations after consumer pressure. The councils eventually disbanded last summer.