More KFC outlets have reopened amid disruption caused by delivery problems.

At 13:15 on Wednesday 608 of the 900 stores were open, compared with 430 at 13:00 on Tuesday.

However, some KFC outlets will remain closed for the rest of the week, while others will have a reduced menu or shortened hours.

Last week the fried chicken chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, which has blamed "operational issues" for the supply disruption.

KFC has set up a web page where customers can find their nearest outlet that is open.

Frustrated customers have been asked not to call the police over the fried chicken "crisis".

"For those who contacted the police about KFC being out of chicken...please STOP" officers in Manchester tweeted.

Police in London joined them in tweeting the chicken shortage was "not a police matter" but neither force could confirm if it had received calls.

Until 13 February, KFC's chicken was delivered by specialist food distribution group Bidvest.

The distribution network uses software developed by the firm Quick Service Logistics (QSL).

But after the contract switched to DHL, many of the food giant's outlets began running out of chicken products.

GMB Union national officer Mick Rix told the BBC "a number" of things had gone wrong.

He said KFC switched the contract from a "very well respected, specialised logistics provider that deals with multi-temperature shipments of frozen food" to "a provider who's not got a track record in this area".

Mr Rix said the union had warned the company "months ago" about the potential problems.