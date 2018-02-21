Image copyright Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group has reported strong full year profits in its first year as a fully private enterprise.

Pre-tax profit for 2017 was £5.3bn, 24% higher than a year earlier, and the bank's highest profit since 2006.

Chief executive Antonio Horta Osorio said it had been "a landmark year", and announced that the bank planned to spend up to £1bn buying back shares.

The government sold its last shares in Lloyds in May, eight years after pumping in £20bn to save it.

Lloyds, Britain's biggest mortgage provider, also said it would invest £3bn in new technology and staff as part of a three-year plan focused on expanding its digital services.

After a strong recovery in recent years, the bank said its underlying profit of £8.5bn was the bank's largest ever.

Lloyds Banking Group includes Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.