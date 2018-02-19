Image copyright John Stillwell/PA

Great Ormond Street Hospital has indicated that it may change its mind about returning donations from a scandal-hit charity.

The hospital had said it would hand back money previously given to it by the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.

The decision followed allegations of sexual harassment at a men-only Presidents Club dinner.

The charity has since closed down, making it difficult to return the £530,000 previously donated.

The final decision on what to do with the money will be made at a meeting of hospital charity trustees on 27 March.

In a statement, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children's Charity said: "Guiding all our thinking is our aim to maximise the support to the hospital and the families it cares for.

"We can confirm that we are in discussions with the Charity Commission and are scheduled to meet them later this week.

"Following this meeting and taking into account the latest developments with the Presidents Club Charitable Trust and feedback from our supporters, we will consider our position at our March Trustee meeting."

GOSH did not receive any money from the controversial dinner, held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on 18 January.

However, it had been a beneficiary of three earlier Presidents Club events that took place between 2009 and 2016.

On 24 January, a hospital spokeswoman said that "due to the wholly unacceptable nature of the event", previous donations would be returned.

However, some of its other donors reportedly objected to the hospital's stance and are said to have threatened not to give it any more money in the future.