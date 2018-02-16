Image copyright PA

Uber is reporting crimes directly to the police and will set up a phone line as part of measures to improve safety.

Last year, a Metropolitan Police officer said in a letter that passengers were being put at risk because of delays in the reporting of sexual assaults.

The company said it was changing its policy "after listening to feedback".

It is currently appealing against Transport for London's decision to withdraw its operating licence.

TfL said the service was not a "fit and proper operator" in its ruling last year.

Enhancing safety

Uber said its policy of "pro-actively" contacting the police about serious incidents was already happening in London and would be rolled out across the UK after discussions with other police forces.

Other changes include plans to give customers more access to driver information, including the licensing authority and private hire number of their driver.

Last year The Sunday Times revealed a letter written by Inspector Neil Billany of the Metropolitan Police's taxi and private hire team to TfL exposing the forces increasing concerns about the taxi hailing app.

He said Uber's policy of logging criminal complaints about its drivers with TfL were risking passenger safety because it caused delays and in one case lead to a more serious, second, alleged sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police said it did not wish to comment on Uber's latest announcement, but said it "would encourage anyone with information about a crime to report it to the police".

The US firm has been attempting to reshape its image under new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi after the departure of former boss Travis Kalanick and a host of other executives last year, which followed a string of scandals including claims of sexual harassment within the company and a massive data breach.

Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in the UK, said: "After listening to feedback from drivers, riders, local regulators and the police we're introducing a number of new features and changes to enhance driver and passenger safety.

"We're determined to change the way we do business, so we'll carry on listening and plan to make other improvements over the coming months."

TfL has yet to respond to the company's new measures.