Amazon 'planning hundreds of layoffs'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A worker boxes orders at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 1, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Amazon is cutting hundreds of positions at its headquarters and global operations, a reset that comes after several years of major growth.

The layoffs were reported by the Seattle Times, which said the actions are focused on streamlining the firm's consumer retail business.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

The firm employed more than 560,000 full and part-time workers worldwide at the end of December.

That marked an expansion of more than 65% from the previous year after Amazon purchased Souq Group, an e-commerce firm in the Middle East, and grocer Whole Foods, which employed about 87,000 people.

Amazon reported about $3bn in profit on nearly $178bn in sales last year. The firm lists thousands of job openings on its website.

Previous consolidations at the company have also led to layoffs in some areas.

Last year, Amazon closed Diapers.com and other sites operated by Quidsi, which it announced a deal to acquire in 2010 for about $500m. That led to more than 260 layoffs in New Jersey.

Amazon has not notified the state of Washington of the layoff plans in Seattle, a spokesman for Washington's Employment Security Department said.

An anonymous source confirmed the job cuts to the Reuters news agency.