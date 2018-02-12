Fox commits to Sky News independence

Image copyright Sky

Fox has put forward plans to ensure the independence of Sky News as it seeks to overcome competition issues surrounding its proposed takeover of Sky.

Fox said it would commit to maintain Sky News for at least five years and would establish a fully independent board for the channel.

Fox has been trying to buy the 61% of Sky that it does not currently own.

But last month, the regulator said a Fox-Sky deal was not in the public interest on grounds of media plurality.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally found that if the deal went ahead as planned, it would give the Murdoch family too much control over news providers in the UK.

However, the CMA found the deal would not be against the public interest on the grounds of broadcasting standards.