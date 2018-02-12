Barclays Bank charged over Qatar loans

Image copyright PA

The Serious Fraud Office has charged Barclays Bank PLC with "unlawful financial assistance" related to billions of pounds raised from Qatari investors in 2008.

The same charges were bought against Barclays PLC in June last year.

The move to charge Barclays Bank as well is significant because it holds the banking licence that allows it to operate in different countries.

So, if Barclays was found guilty, it could lose that crucial licence.

In 2008, to avoid a government bailout, Barclays took a £12bn loan from Qatar Holdings.