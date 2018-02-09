Image copyright Reuters Image caption Richard Desmond is chairman of Northern and Shell

The owner of the Daily Mirror has agreed to buy the company behind titles including the Daily Express, the Daily Star and magazines such as OK!.

Trinity Mirror is to pay £126.7m for the publishing assets of Northern & Shell, which is chaired by Richard Desmond.

Sale talks were announced in September, but a deal between the two has been on the cards for some time.

The sale brings to an end Mr Desmond's 18 years as a UK newspaper owner.

Northern & Shell's publishing assets include the Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star and Daily Star Sunday, as well as three celebrity magazines, OK!, New!, and Star.

Simon Fox, chief executive of Trinity Mirror, said: "Northern and Shell's titles have a large and loyal readership, a growing digital presence and a stable revenue mix and offer an excellent fit with Trinity Mirror."

As well as the Mirror titles, Trinity Mirror also owns a string of leading local papers and is the UK's biggest regional newspaper owner.

It publishes the Daily Record, the Sunday People and more than two hundred regional newspapers, including the Birmingham Post and the Manchester Evening News.