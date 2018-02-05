Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More job losses have been announced at the trouble construction giant Carillion

A further 452 job losses have been announced as a result of the collapse of British construction giant Carillion.

The staff affected were working on private and public contracts and in back office support roles.

These job losses are on top of the 377 Carillion workers already being made redundant.

However, the Official Receiver said it had been able to safeguard 100 public sector jobs.

The Official Receiver said: "We appreciate this will be a difficult time for those who have lost their jobs.

"Our efforts are focused on the smooth transfer of Carillion's contracts to new providers and we will continue to keep Carillion's workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised."

The Official Receiver said that people who had been made redundant would be able to claim redundancy pay from the government, in a process that takes up to six weeks.

Carillion's demise

Carillion collapsed, under a debt pile of £1.5bn, on 15 January.

The firm had employed 43,000 people, including around 20,000 in the UK.

Since it collapsed last month, a number of companies have said they will take over contracts and projects they had been working on with Carillion.

Contractors affected by the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion will be able to apply for government-backed loans from High Street lenders.

Ministers say the state-owned British Business Bank will guarantee £100m of lending to those firms, which should make it easier for them to borrow.

This is in addition to funds created by Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC and RBS.