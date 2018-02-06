Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Tesco executives Chris Bush (left), John Scouler (centre) and Carl Rogberg (right)

The trial of three former Tesco executives charged with fraud and false accounting has been abandoned.

Chris Bush, Tesco's former UK boss, John Scouler, Tesco's former commercial food director and Carl Rogberg, its former UK finance boss have been on trial for more than four months.

It emerged on Tuesday that Mr Rogberg had a heart attack last Thursday.

The Serious Fraud Office will decide in early March whether to pursue a re-trial. The men deny the charges.

Mr Rogberg, aged 51, remains in hospital awaiting surgery.

Discharging the jury, Judge Deborah Taylor said: "It wouldn't be right or proper to continue with this trial."

The three had been accused of fraud and false accounting in connection with the retailer's £250m accounting scandal.

The three men always denied the charges and argued in court that the SFO's investigation was flawed from the outset.

Initially, the hope was that the case would finish before Christmas, but the trial has been beset by delays.

The judge became ill during her summing up and there was a further pause of two weeks when a juror went on holiday.

One member of the jury had already been discharged by then because of an operation.