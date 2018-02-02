US jobs and wages rise in January
- 2 February 2018
The US labour market barrelled forward in January, as employers added more jobs than expected and wage growth accelerated.
American payrolls swelled by 200,000 last month, driven by hiring in construction, food services and health care.
The average hourly wage for private sector workers crept up 2.9% compared to January 2017.
The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%.