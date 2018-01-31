Business

M&S plans to close up to 14 stores

  • 31 January 2018
Marks and Spencer store Image copyright PA

Marks and Spencer is planning to close 14 stores with hundreds of jobs affected.

Six stores will close by April, including Birkenhead, Bournemouth and Durham. Staff have been offered jobs in nearby stores.

The closure of another eight stores has been proposed, which will affect 468 staff.

It follows a disappointing Christmas period for M&S, when sales of clothing and food fell.

Related Topics