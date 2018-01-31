M&S plans to close up to 14 stores
- 31 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Marks and Spencer is planning to close 14 stores with hundreds of jobs affected.
Six stores will close by April, including Birkenhead, Bournemouth and Durham. Staff have been offered jobs in nearby stores.
The closure of another eight stores has been proposed, which will affect 468 staff.
It follows a disappointing Christmas period for M&S, when sales of clothing and food fell.