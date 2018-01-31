Image copyright Getty Images

Outsourcing firm Capita has announced a major shake-up as it warned on profits and said it had to change its approach to succeed.

New chief executive Jonathan Lewis said the firm had become "too complex" and "driven by a short term focus".

The firm, which issued several profit warnings last year, has once again cut its profit forecast and detailed plans to raise £700m via issuing new shares.

The move comes after outsourcing rival Carillion collapsed earlier this month.

Capita operates the London congestion charge and collects the TV license fee on behalf of the BBC.