Asia's airlines have more new planes on order than anywhere else. Its airports are some of the fastest-growing in the word.

And the region is also home to the most popular plane journey on the planet.

With Asia's largest air show taking place in Singapore, we've been taking a look at the region's aviation industry.

Asia is the dominant region for air travel. Of all the passengers which airlines carried globally in 2016, 35% flew on Asian carriers.

And that market share is going to grow.

Every year, tens of millions of Chinese travellers choose to take a plane for the first time.

"Growing incomes, a burgeoning middle class and peaking working age populations... has translated into the rapid rise in the propensity to travel," said Angela Gittens, director general of Airports Council International World.

Airline body IATA forecasts China will comfortably overtake the US in the next two decades to become the biggest aviation market. While there were about 537 million passenger journeys in 2016, that's predicted to hit 1.46 billion by 2036.

And you can see from the chart, Indian passenger numbers are expected to more than treble, though it is starting from a relatively low base.

More travellers generally means busier airports (as well as new ones being built).

And Asia has eight of the ten fastest growing airports on the planet, according to Airports Council International.

Of those eight, six are in eastern Chinese cities like Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Harbin and Chongqing.

Tianjin, for example, had just 2.7 million passengers in 2006 but in 2016 it saw more than 16.8 million people using it.

But remember, busier isn't always better. China has one of the worst records for on-time departures in the world.

Indonesia also has some rapidly expanding airports, including Surabaya and Denpasar in Bali. While the latter is an indicator how much the holiday island has become a destination for tourists, Surabaya's growth is largely down to Indonesia's booming domestic aviation market.

When measured by volume of passengers, only one of the top five busiest airports in the world is in Asia. That honour goes to Tokyo which had 79.7 million people going in and out in 2016.

The world's busiest airport is Atlanta in the US, with 104.1 million passengers. Located within a two-hour flight of 80% of the US population, the city is a major port of entry into the US and a logical stopover for travel within the expansive country.

If you want to see which carriers are expanding fastest, there's no perfect measurement. But one decent indicator is to look at outstanding orders for new planes.

It's a snapshot of which airlines are going to grow.

We've trawled the data available form Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer, And studying this backlog (the difference between planes ordered and planes delivered) shows that again it's Asian airlines who have the biggest future orders.

Malaysia's AirAsia is currently Airbus's biggest customer with 472 aircraft to be delivered.

Meanwhile Lion Air, an Indonesian low cost carrier, has split its business between Airbus and Boeing, and is waiting on 381 planes.

And in India, where domestic air travel is becoming more affordable to a wider slice of the population, you can see the country's airlines positioning themselves to capture that growth.

Indigo has almost 400 Airbus planes due (mainly A320neo) while Spicejet is waiting on 167 Jets - some from Bombardier but mainly from Boeing. Go and Jet Airways also have sizeable backlogs.

If you're wondering why Chinese carriers aren't in the list, the answer is partly that China's early expansion phase is over and its biggest carriers, l already have large fleets. There are more on the way of course, with both Airbus and Boeing desperate to tap into that demand. But the volumes of outstanding orders is far lower than the airlines mentioned above.

But for a reminder that Asia is playing catch-up...

As you can see, US airlines are still carrying more passengers than anyone else.

Only China Southern represents Asia in the top five.

And another fun fact, the airline with the biggest fleet of passenger jets is American Airlines which has about 1,500 planes.

If you had to guess which was the world's busiest air route, chances are you wouldn't get it right.

And if you were told it was in Asia, perhaps you'd take a stab at Hong Kong to Bangkok or Mumbai to Delhi.

But as the chart shows, that title is held quite convincingly by a domestic flight within South Korea, between the capital Seoul and Jeju, an island in the south.

In 2016 (the last year for which complete figures are available) - 11.7 million passengers travelled on the route.

Almost 200 flights a day ply the route on a journey that takes about an hour and five minutes. At peak times there is one taking off every 15 minutes .

It'll be interesting to see whether the passenger number falls in 2017.

With its beaches, volcanic craters and hiking trails Jeju is a huge tourism destination, and Chinese travellers have traditionally been among the most frequent foreign visitors.

South Korean tourism figures show that the number of Chinese visitors halved last year from 2016, followed Beijing's ban on the sale of package holidays to the country - in a dispute over Seoul's support for a US anti-missile shield.

You might notice the five busiest routes were all domestic.

But the most popular international results are all in Asia too.

Additional research by Virginia Harrison. Graphic design by Prina Shah.