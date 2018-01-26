UK posts solid quarterly growth

UK growth saw a slightly better-than-expected 0.5% rise for the last three months of 2017, official figures say.

Economists had expected a 0.4% expansion in the three months to December.

However, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the annual picture remained "slower and more uneven".

In 2017 as a whole, growth was 1.8% compared with 1.9% in 2016, the slowest since 2012, the ONS said.