Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jerome Powell is a Republican and backs low interest rates

Donald Trump's choice for the next head of the US central bank - the world's most powerful economics job - has been approved by US Senators.

Jerome Powell, a multi-millionaire, was backed in a 84-13 vote as chair of the Federal Reserve with support from Republicans and many Democrats.

Mr Powell, who was named in November as Mr Trump's nominee, is a Republican and is seen to back low interest rates.

Janet Yellen, the current Fed chair, will see her term expire in February.

Ms Yellen was appointed by President Obama in 2014 and has been the first woman to hold the position.

Mr Powell's appointment marks the end of a decades-long tradition that has typically seen presidents keep the Federal Reserve chair with who is in charge when they take office.

Among the candidates President Trump was considering, Mr Powell, a 64-year-old lawyer, was seen as a safe choice and one that would not rattle markets.

Mr Powell, who is already a governor at the Federal Reserve, is widely expected to provide continuity for existing US monetary policy.

In December, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.25%, the third rate rise in 2017 and it anticipates three further increases in rates this year.

At the time, Ms Yellen said the economy, labour market and financial system had grown stronger under her watch.