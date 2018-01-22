Image copyright Vauxhall Image caption Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory is known as "the Home of the Astra"

The leader of the biggest UK union is to seek assurances from French firm PSA Peugeot Citroen over the future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory.

Len McCluskey of Unite is due in Paris on Monday to warn PSA's boss Carlos Tavares that that the Vauxhall plant needs more work to save to jobs.

PSA says it wants to build the new Astra at Ellesmere, but that has not eased worries about the plant's future.

The company said this month that another 250 jobs could go at Vauxhall.

Those cuts were on top of 400 redundancies announced last year.

In a comment piece for the Liverpool Echo ahead of the meeting, Mr McCluskey said he did not think the latest job cuts spelled the end for the plant.

But he stressed the importance of confirming that a new model would be built at Ellesmere. And he warned that the union was prepared to fight to ensure the plant's survival.

He wrote: "There will be no death by a thousand cuts for our plant - Mr Tavares has assured me of such.

"Unite will make sure he stays true to his promise, but that doesn't mean we don't have to be ready for the fight of our lives to keep world-class car making on Merseyside.

"What we need to do is bring a new model to Ellesmere Port. It's got a great case - it has always been one of the most efficient plants in Europe.

"The company sells more of its cars in the UK than in any other of its markets.

"Vauxhall has consistently held a high proportion of the UK car market. It follows then that if our plant is betrayed, then the company's share of the UK market will be hit. Unite will make sure of that.

"We will not see promises broken and a loyal workforce let down."

Analysis: Theo Leggett, business correspondent

PSA Group says this meeting is part of an "ongoing dialogue" between the carmaker and Unite.

Ellesmere Port is expected to continue building the current Vauxhall Astra until 2021. What happens after that is still unclear.

Unite says Mr McCluskey will be arguing hard at Monday's meeting for a new model to be built at the site. The union insists the "flexibility" of the UK workforce is a major asset.

Carlos Tavares, PSA's chief, told me last year that the company's European factories will be judged on their profitability and their ability to 'do more with less".

Production changes at Ellesmere mean it is becoming a lot more competitive.

But other factors are also likely to come into play. Mr Tavares has frequently called on the government to give clarity on its future relationship with the EU.

The nature of that future relationship, and any transitional arrangements, may well affect the company's investment plans.

Last week, at the Detroit Motor Show, Mr Tavares told reporters of the need to improve the efficiency of its UK plants.

"What counts is to bring [UK] plants to the level of cost and quality that is the same as continental Europe," he said.

Vauxhall employs about 4,500 people in the UK, with about 1,800 at Ellesmere Port. The company also has a factory at Luton, which makes vans.

In August last year, PSA became Europe's second-biggest carmaker, after Volkswagen, when it completed the purchase of Vauxhall and German brand Opel from General Motors.