Task force to support Carillion-hit firms

The government is setting up a task force aimed at supporting small businesses and workers affected by the collapse of construction conglomerate, Carillion.

Business minister Greg Clark will chair its first meeting later today.

The task force will include representatives from business, trade unions, construction trade associations and lenders.

The TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady welcomed the announcement.

Carillion went into liquidation earlier this week, threatening thousands of jobs, about 20,000 of them in the UK.

It held about 450 governmental contracts, spanning the education, justice, defence and transport ministries.

Its failure means the government will have to provide funding to maintain the public services run by Carillion.

"Time is of the essence in dealing with this crisis. We need urgent action to protect jobs, pay and pensions. This cannot be a talking shop," said Ms O'Grady.

She said the TUC would be pressing the government to transfer private sector contracts to alternative providers in order to protect jobs, pay and pensions.

The TUC is also calling for protection for agency and zero-hours workers at Carillion projects, and a risk assessment of other large outsourcing firms.

The Department for Business said the initial focus of the task force would be how to alleviate the immediate impact on firms and workers involved in Carillion contracts.