European planemaker Airbus has said it will stop making its A380 "superjumbo" if it does not get any more orders.

Sales director John Leahy said Airbus would have to halt the programme if the plane's main customer, Dubai's Emirates airline, did not place another order.

"But I'm hopeful that we work out a deal with Emirates," Mr Leahy added.

Sir Tim Clark. president of Emirates Airline, told the BBC: "We remain optimistic that a deal can be concluded."

Airbus said Emirates was probably the only airline to have the ability to take a minimum of six planes a year for a period of eight to 10 years.

There have been a total of 317 orders for the A380, the world's largest passenger airliner, since its launch in 2007.

Airbus's comments came as it revealed that had received more orders for planes than Boeing last year, the fifth year in a row that it has beaten its US rival.

The pan-European firm said it had booked 1,109 aircraft orders and a record 718 deliveries last year. US rival Boeing booked 912 orders and 763 deliveries.

Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier said overall deliveries could rise to 800 this year, thanks to the increased pace of production of its medium-haul A320neo aircraft.

He said deliveries of the A320neo were slowed last year because of problems with the plane's engines, but these issues were now being resolved.