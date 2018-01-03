DJ Khaled signs up for Weight Watchers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DJ Khaled says he has lost 20 pounds with Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers shares have gained after naming DJ Khaled as its new social media ambassador.

The American music producer will be documenting his weight loss on his social media channels.

Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled, tweeted that he's "down 20 pounds and ready for more".

The 42-year-old platinum-selling artist has a large social media presence, including nearly 9 million Instagram followers.

"To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life," DJ Khaled said.

Mindy Grossman, Weight Watchers' chief executive, said: "By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it's possible to integrate healthy habits into your life."

Oprah Winfrey, the former talk show host who appears in Weight Watchers advertisements, tweeted her support for DJ Khaled's appointment, saying "Can't wait to see you #blessup this program."

Ms Winfrey bought a 10% stake in Weight Watchers in 2015 when the company's shares were trading at about $7. They closed 8% higher at $47.83 in New York on Tuesday.

In November the firm reported better than expected profits and raised its outlook after reporting continued growth in subscriptions.

About 1.1 million members attend some 32,000 Weight Watchers meetings globally each week.

Financial terms of the deal with DJ Khaled were not disclosed.